DPW (DPW) Trading 6.7% Higher

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 858,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,000,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Get DPW alerts:

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). DPW had a negative return on equity of 120.15% and a negative net margin of 64.32%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 691,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.09% of DPW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.