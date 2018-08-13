Douglas Emmett (DEI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $38.89. 2,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,296. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.12 million. equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,984.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 164,807 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

