Douglas Emmett (DEI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.
NYSE DEI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $38.89. 2,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,296. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,984.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 164,807 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
