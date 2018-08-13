DopeCoin Price Reaches $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $10,370.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00933504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002855 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004314 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014000 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.