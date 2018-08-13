Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $270,197,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $133,284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $81,056,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $31,693,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts opened at $56.31 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $55.79 and a twelve month high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $614,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $52,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

