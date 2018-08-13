Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $25.87 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after acquiring an additional 455,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 664,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $12,778,290.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $1,835,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,559 shares of company stock worth $18,746,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy opened at $170.93 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $144.70 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

