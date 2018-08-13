Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

Dolphin Entertainment traded down $0.08, reaching $2.85, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,554. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 8.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

