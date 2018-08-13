Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BCEX, OpenLedger DEX and QBTC. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $270.28 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00909358 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002571 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003818 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013475 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 115,697,147,031 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Mercatox, Bits Blockchain, Cryptopia, BitFlip, SouthXchange, Coinbe, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Gate.io, CoinEx Market, Fatbtc, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Ovis, Koineks, QBTC, cfinex, Coingi, BiteBTC, ZB.COM, Tripe Dice Exchange, Indodax, Poloniex, CoinEx, Graviex, Kraken, Bittylicious, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, FreiExchange, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Coinsquare, BCEX, Livecoin, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Tidex, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Exmo, BX Thailand, Upbit, fex, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.