DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (DNP) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News coverage about DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DNP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.3753079699323 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock opened at $11.04 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th.

There is no company description available for DNP Select Income Fund.

