DLH (DLHC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Headlines about DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DLH earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0650417674819 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DLHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of DLH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DLH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.36.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. DLH had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. equities analysts expect that DLH will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $101,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,298 shares of company stock valued at $260,856. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

