DISH Network (DISH) Debt Trading 1% Lower

An issue of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) debt fell 1% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $89.13 and were trading at $91.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. 2,697,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DISH Network Corp has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,148,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,856,295.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 696,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550 over the last ninety days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in DISH Network by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

