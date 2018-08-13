Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) had its price objective boosted by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRT. Laurentian reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

Dirtt Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$6.36 on Thursday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a one year low of C$4.39 and a one year high of C$7.00.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.