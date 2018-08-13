DIMCOIN (DIM) Trading 19.7% Lower This Week

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $42,267.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016824 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00258078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00154800 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000110 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00011229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Iquant, Cryptopia, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

