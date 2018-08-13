DigiFinexToken (DFT) Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges

DigiFinexToken (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, DigiFinexToken has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. DigiFinexToken has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $614,106.00 worth of DigiFinexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiFinexToken token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00010372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000202 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DigiFinexToken

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DigiFinexToken’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. DigiFinexToken’s official Twitter account is @Draftcoin . The official message board for DigiFinexToken is www.digifinex.com/notice . The official website for DigiFinexToken is www.digifinex.com

Buying and Selling DigiFinexToken

DigiFinexToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiFinexToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiFinexToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiFinexToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

