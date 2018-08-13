DigiCube Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (CUBE)

DigiCube (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, DigiCube has traded flat against the US dollar. One DigiCube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiCube has a market capitalization of $163,043.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigiCube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00062430 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013548 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000371 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DigiCube Coin Profile

DigiCube uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2016. DigiCube’s total supply is 2,429,126,009 coins. DigiCube’s official Twitter account is @PurePoS and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigiCube’s official website is www.freestaking.com

DigiCube Coin Trading

DigiCube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiCube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiCube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiCube using one of the exchanges listed above.

