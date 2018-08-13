Digi International (DGII) & Allot Communications (ALLT) Head to Head Contrast

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) and Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digi International and Allot Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International 0 0 6 0 3.00 Allot Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Digi International presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.78%. Allot Communications has a consensus price target of $6.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Digi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digi International is more favorable than Allot Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Digi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Allot Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Digi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Digi International has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allot Communications has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digi International and Allot Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International 0.98% 1.50% 1.37% Allot Communications -16.97% -6.46% -4.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digi International and Allot Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International $181.63 million 1.96 $9.36 million $0.37 35.41 Allot Communications $81.99 million 2.57 -$18.07 million ($0.35) -17.83

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than Allot Communications. Allot Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digi International beats Allot Communications on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also provides console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, it offers turn-key networking product design, testing, and certification services for wireless technology platforms and applications; implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides Digi Smart Solution, a system that enables restaurants, groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies, schools, hospitals, and industrial sites to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods, as well as to track the completion of operating tasks by employees. It sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

