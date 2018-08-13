Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.30. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 348515 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,921 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,588,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

