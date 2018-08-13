Diamondback Energy (FANG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a positive rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Diamondback Energy opened at $134.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.73 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 459,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,241,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,257,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,795,000 after purchasing an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,797,000 after purchasing an additional 261,658 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

