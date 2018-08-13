Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.75. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $49.75.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.37%. equities research analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

