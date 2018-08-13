DFSCoin (DFS) Price Hits $0.0722

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. DFSCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFSCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One DFSCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00047718 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004038 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00269373 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002852 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000499 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00064000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About DFSCoin

DFSCoin (DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

