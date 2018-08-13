Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.19 ($49.06).

FRA DWNI opened at €42.22 ($49.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

