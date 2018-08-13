Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €17.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($19.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.84 ($19.58).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.05 ($16.33) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

