Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €12.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.14 ($12.95).

Deutsche Bank opened at €10.19 ($11.85) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

