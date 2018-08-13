Determine (DTRM) PT Lowered to $3.00

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Determine from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Determine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Determine traded down $0.20, reaching $0.99, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 15,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Determine has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Determine had a negative net margin of 43.83% and a negative return on equity of 144.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Determine will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Determine

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics.

