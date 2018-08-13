Desjardins Cuts TSO3 (TOS) Price Target to C$1.10

TSO3 (TSE:TOS) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Thursday. Desjardins also issued estimates for TSO3’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

TOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on TSO3 from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TSO3 from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TSO3 from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.60.

TOS opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. TSO3 has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$2.90.

In other news, Director Linda Rosenstock bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,810.00.

TSO3 Company Profile

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices worldwide. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

