Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) is Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s 5th Largest Position

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Delta Apparel makes up approximately 6.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 9.14% of Delta Apparel worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 230.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 179.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 2,936.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DLA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.87. 2,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,632. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.75 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded active wear apparel, headwear, and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Basics. It provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.