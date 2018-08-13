Delivery Hero (DHER) PT Set at €46.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €46.50 ($54.07) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.16 ($57.16).

Delivery Hero traded down €1.10 ($1.28), hitting €46.52 ($54.09), during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 234,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 1 year high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

