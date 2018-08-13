Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a €45.30 ($52.67) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.16 ($57.16).

Shares of DHER opened at €47.62 ($55.37) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 12 month high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

