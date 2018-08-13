Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Invests $500,000 in Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tribune Company Common Stock by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tribune Company Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Tribune Company Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tribune Company Common Stock by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Tribune Company Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRCO shares. Stephens downgraded Tribune Company Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Tribune Company Common Stock from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Tribune Company Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Tribune Company Common Stock opened at $34.59 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.20. Tribune Company Common Stock has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.10 million. Tribune Company Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. analysts expect that Tribune Company Common Stock will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Tribune Company Common Stock’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Tribune Company Common Stock Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

