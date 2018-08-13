Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,008 Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Surface Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,767,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ SURF opened at $10.39 on Monday. Surface Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

SURF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.