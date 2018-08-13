Datawatch (DWCH) vs. Gridsum (GSUM) Financial Survey

Datawatch (NASDAQ: DWCH) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Datawatch alerts:

This table compares Datawatch and Gridsum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datawatch $36.26 million 4.69 -$3.99 million ($0.11) -121.36 Gridsum $57.65 million 2.75 -$9.74 million N/A N/A

Datawatch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gridsum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Datawatch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Gridsum shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Datawatch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Datawatch has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gridsum has a beta of 4.57, suggesting that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datawatch and Gridsum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datawatch -21.61% -0.34% -0.19% Gridsum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Datawatch and Gridsum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datawatch 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Datawatch currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Datawatch’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Datawatch is more favorable than Gridsum.

Summary

Datawatch beats Gridsum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datawatch

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information. The company's products include Datawatch Monarch, a self-service data preparation tool to explore, manipulate, and merge new data sources; Datawatch Monarch Swarm, a browser-based platform offers team-driven data preparation and centralized data marketplace for speed collaboration; Datawatch Panopticon designed for situations for data analysis; and Datawatch Report Mining Server, a solution for data preparation capabilities. It also provides implementation and support of its software products, as well as training on their use and administration. The company sells its products to end-users through distributors, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and strategic partners. Datawatch Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a cloud-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address customer needs. Gridsum Holding Inc. has a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Bee China. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Datawatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datawatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.