Dash Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.69 or 0.02331119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CEX.IO, Coinroom, Bittylicious and Iquant. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $128.17 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010490 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000515 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 76.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003826 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000088 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,255,778 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bitinka, TradeOgre, WEX, xBTCe, ACX, Cryptopia, OKEx, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Exmo, BiteBTC, C-CEX, BitBay, Bithumb, Tidex, Bittrex, Binance, Kucoin, Bleutrade, Liqui, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, LocalTrade, YoBit, CEX.IO, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA, COSS, Coinrail, Graviex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Coinhub, C2CX, Huobi, Negocie Coins, Coinsquare, Indodax, Cryptomate, LBank, Exrates, HitBTC, Kraken, B2BX, Tux Exchange, Bitfinex, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Quoine, Coinroom, Iquant, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bibox, BitFlip, Qryptos, CoinEx, Kuna, fex, Ovis, Braziliex, Upbit, Coinbe, Bittylicious, Koineks, Bisq and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

