DA Davidson Lowers Redfin (RDFN) to Hold

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.80. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 10,570 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $228,523.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,856.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $314,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,560 shares of company stock worth $1,572,611. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 526,356 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,495,000 after acquiring an additional 858,154 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

