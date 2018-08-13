D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 34,300 Shares of First Data Corp (FDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Data were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Data during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Data during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Data during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of First Data opened at $24.67 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Data Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Data news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $70,690.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,939.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and sold 149,412 shares valued at $2,948,548. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

