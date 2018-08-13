D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $103,526,000. Bremer Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $315,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 861.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF opened at $99.76 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.47 and a one year high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

