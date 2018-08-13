CytRx (CYTR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CytRx earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5222747827633 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYTR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CytRx from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CytRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CYTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,751. CytRx has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. research analysts expect that CytRx will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

