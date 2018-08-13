Cytokinetics (CYTK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2018 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2018 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2018 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/27/2018 – Cytokinetics was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2018 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

7/7/2018 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2018 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2018 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2018 – Cytokinetics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Reldesemtiv and omecamtiv mecarbil, CYTK’s lead programs, have sizable opportunities given the limited treatment options in the markets that are being explored but are novel mechanisms, which enhances the risk profile, in our view. The loss of tirasemtiv was a sizable blow to CYTK and new data for reldesemtiv are a plus, in our view, with the shares now essentially at our price target.””

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. 10,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $15.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million. analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,462.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,799.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $146,780. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

