CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Earns Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“: We reiterate the Overweight rating and 12-month PT of $16 for CBAY stock. We believe evidence provided thus far support the notion that seladelpar will become an important new agent for treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) by virtue of its potentially superior safety profile characterized by the lack of pruritus induction. Efficacy as a treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) would significantly increase the drug’s commercial potential and broaden interest in the company from other biopharma industry participants, in our view.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.88.

CymaBay Therapeutics opened at $12.09 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $684.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.90. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

