Cyberark Software (CYBR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyberark Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.4380319315034 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CYBR opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.96. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

