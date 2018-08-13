CVB Financial (CVBF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CVB Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7185621676774 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVB Financial opened at $24.22 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

