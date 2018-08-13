Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 253,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,234. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 90,085 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,693,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,085 shares of company stock worth $5,761,693. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 44.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

