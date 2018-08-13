Curtiss-Wright (CW) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Curtiss-Wright earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.7992954596244 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Curtiss-Wright opened at $130.29 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.29 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $165,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.