CSP (CSPI) Releases Earnings Results

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CSP had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Shares of CSP traded down $0.40, reaching $10.25, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.30.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

