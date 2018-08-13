CSP (CSPI) Releases Earnings Results

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CSP had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.21%.
Shares of CSP traded down $0.40, reaching $10.25, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.30.
