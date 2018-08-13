Cryolife Inc (CRY) Director C Elkins Ronald Sells 1,154 Shares

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Director C Elkins Ronald sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $38,393.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,676.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C Elkins Ronald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, C Elkins Ronald sold 5,000 shares of Cryolife stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $144,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, C Elkins Ronald sold 3,000 shares of Cryolife stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $81,540.00.

Cryolife stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 205,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,617. Cryolife Inc has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryolife by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cryolife by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,825 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cryolife by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

