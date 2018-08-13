Crown Crafts (CRWS) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.03

News coverage about Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crown Crafts earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 48.4565610458081 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,720. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. sell-side analysts expect that Crown Crafts will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

