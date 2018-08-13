CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.27

Headlines about CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) have trended positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9597032144468 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of CCI opened at $110.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.14 per share, with a total value of $671,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

