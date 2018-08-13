Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $3,270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 49.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $165,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright opened at $130.29 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.29 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 10.65%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 0.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

