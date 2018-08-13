Critical Contrast: SunCoke Energy (SXC) versus SUMITOMO Corp/S (SSUMY)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) and SUMITOMO Corp/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUMITOMO Corp/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SunCoke Energy has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO Corp/S has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUMITOMO Corp/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SunCoke Energy does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO Corp/S pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SunCoke Energy and SUMITOMO Corp/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 SUMITOMO Corp/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.43%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than SUMITOMO Corp/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy and SUMITOMO Corp/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.33 billion 0.54 $122.40 million $0.28 40.04 SUMITOMO Corp/S $44.56 billion 0.47 $2.85 billion $2.28 7.28

SUMITOMO Corp/S has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy. SUMITOMO Corp/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy and SUMITOMO Corp/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 11.19% 5.36% 1.61% SUMITOMO Corp/S 6.37% 11.78% 3.96%

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats SUMITOMO Corp/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About SUMITOMO Corp/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment offers products and services related to ships, aircraft, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts. This segment activities range from trading, leasing, and financing to designing and arranging the construction of public transportation systems. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electricity, water supply, and railroad projects; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of storage battery activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, materials and supplies, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses. This segment also trades in petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas, storage batteries, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, silicon wafers, LEDs, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, household insecticide, fertilizers, and veterinary drugs; and provision of electronics manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

