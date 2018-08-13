Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals opened at $30.68 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $32.79.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
There is no company description available for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.