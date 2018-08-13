Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals opened at $30.68 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 353,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,576,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alan Seth Krasner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 755,180 shares of company stock worth $13,410,212.

