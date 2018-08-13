CrevaCoin (CREVA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, CrevaCoin has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CrevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. CrevaCoin has a market capitalization of $2,791.00 and $14.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CrevaCoin Profile

CrevaCoin is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official website is www.crevacoin.com . CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

