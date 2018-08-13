Credit Suisse Group Lowers McDermott International (MDR) Price Target to $23.00

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDR. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Get McDermott International alerts:

Shares of McDermott International traded down $0.31, hitting $20.00, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that McDermott International will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 65,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 152,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.