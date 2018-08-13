Credit Suisse Group Lowers McDermott International (MDR) Price Target to $23.00

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDR. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.
Shares of McDermott International traded down $0.31, hitting $20.00, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $27.21.
In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 65,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 152,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period.
McDermott International Company Profile
McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.
